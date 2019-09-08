Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $713,502 as Market Value Rose; Highfields Capital Management LP Position in Michaels Cos (MIK) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 442,885 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.34M market cap company. The stock increased 8.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 7.90M shares traded or 144.48% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 17,918 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 50,191 shares. M&T National Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 6,292 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 1,489 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 15,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,670 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Patten Grp Inc owns 20,408 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advisors has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 98,336 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 1.17 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares to 22,020 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,329 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

