Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Southern Co (SO) Holding by $302,720; Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Market Valuation Rose While Hcsf Management Cut by $1.40 Million Its Holding

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 161,296 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 86,797 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.17M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 850 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Everence Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 10,440 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc reported 29 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 19,140 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,120 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 984,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,231 were accumulated by First Advsr L P. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 473 shares. James Investment Research has 0.02% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 5,570 shares. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 10,960 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 26,403 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 84,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.36 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smithfield Trust Communication has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lifeplan Fincl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 0.16% stake. 5,471 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Liability Company. Community National Bank Of Raymore holds 0.49% or 24,200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 273,400 shares. Burney stated it has 13,791 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carroll accumulated 0.18% or 38,401 shares. James Investment Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,100 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,900 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Company accumulated 141,086 shares. Thomas Story Son Lc stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,712 shares to 214,520 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).