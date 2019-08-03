Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $480,350; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40 million shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated holds 1.52% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 138,501 shares. Harris Assoc Lp holds 1.32% or 5.53 million shares. Dorsey Wright & holds 0.36% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 11,460 shares. Bb&T invested 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. 35,549 are owned by Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 4,909 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,457 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 182,871 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 1.12M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bailard reported 16,645 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,638 shares. Jane Street Gru reported 40,534 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Morrow J William. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million on Tuesday, February 12. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 12 STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 33,670 shares. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares to 69,401 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 28 GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 926 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61M for 9.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc holds 24,922 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 45,095 shares. New York-based M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 101,261 shares. Amp Limited owns 291,326 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 155,799 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc reported 27,000 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 953,354 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Scout Invs Inc invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 51,001 shares. Stephens Ar holds 7,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership stated it has 0.3% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 802,248 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares to 147,622 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.