Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $303,690; Valuation Declined; Macy’s (M) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37M shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares to 164,994 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares to 192,796 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Assoc Limited accumulated 222,359 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Loews Corporation invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 301,314 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,390 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 63,908 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signature Est & Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miles Cap holds 0.68% or 14,543 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.7% stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Co holds 39,223 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 288,600 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 57,569 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Central Retail Bank Trust Company reported 14,195 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.