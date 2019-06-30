Woodmont Investment Counsel Lifted Twitter (TWTR) Holding; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Fragasso Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $612,880 as Market Value Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 15.51 million shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,546 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 13,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 295,024 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24.37 million were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.47 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 270,509 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Linscomb Williams invested in 32,465 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3.01M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 4,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.29M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr, a California-based fund reported 9,944 shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 994 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 15,319 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 3,725 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 44,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,968 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).