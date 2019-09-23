Woodmont Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $4.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Laffer Investments Increased Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) as Shares Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 307.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 94,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 125,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, up from 30,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 3.15M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 162 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,049 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607.13M, up from 6,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 1.22 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 93 shares to 11,408 shares, valued at $285.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,674 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,682 shares to 18,632 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,094 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, August 12 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.