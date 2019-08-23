Woodmont Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP); Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Fmr Decreased Stake by $35.58 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 90.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 155,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.71 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 172,825 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 5,000 shares. Bragg Advsrs has 5,979 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 16,311 shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 72,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,231 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 118,581 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Renaissance Techs Limited accumulated 15,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 36,050 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 169,586 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 33,919 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 4,285 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.02% or 32,864 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 6,942 shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eaton and J.B. Hunt Transport Services – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block announces passing of co-founder, Henry W. Bloch – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H&R Block Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Americans place significant pressures on themselves to reach life milestones – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 3.10 million shares to 12.46M shares, valued at $340.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utah Med Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 11,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectrus Inc.