Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased By $713,502 Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shorts Increased By 15.16%

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 63.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 13,213 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 33,919 shares with $1.86M value, up from 20,706 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 1.10M shares traded or 239.76% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) had an increase of 15.16% in short interest. XOM’s SI was 30.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.16% from 26.80M shares previously. With 13.80 million avg volume, 2 days are for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s short sellers to cover XOM’s short positions. The SI to Exxon Mobil Corporation’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 5.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 89,847 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors reported 84,076 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 127,855 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Co has 4,429 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 22.49 million shares. Bragg Advsr holds 94,984 shares. Community Svcs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Virginia-based Capital Management Va has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blume Management Inc owns 20,250 shares. Private Cap Advisors has 33,730 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund owns 1.49M shares or 20.4% of their US portfolio. Montgomery invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc owns 172,631 shares. 11,105 are held by Northcoast Asset.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Very Well May Be the Beginning of the End for Exxon Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $319.51 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Cap Llc reported 0.58% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 5,339 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,231 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 214,172 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation owns 171,784 shares. Kennedy holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 341,969 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 16,855 shares. 32,585 were reported by Oxbow Advsrs. Legal General Group Pcl holds 86,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 14,129 are held by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.19% or 649,893 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 3,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fj Mngmt Ltd holds 858,421 shares. 12,282 were accumulated by Penn Cap Mgmt Communications Incorporated.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.