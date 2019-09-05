Woodmont Investment Counsel Holds Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP); Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Value Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 197,728 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 1,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 27,708 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 26,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $271.71. About 1.35M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,505 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 0.08% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 210,214 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% or 6,891 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd has 0.34% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Principal Financial holds 343,068 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 67,828 shares. Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,496 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs owns 51,205 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,255 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 772 shares. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,514 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 329 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50,261 shares to 232,489 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp (NYSE:RGA) by 10,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,465 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 14,801 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 17,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 52,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Lc reported 3,942 shares. 7,044 are owned by Alps Advsr. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 248 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten Group stated it has 0.48% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Swiss National Bank invested in 134,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Impact Ltd invested in 29,448 shares.