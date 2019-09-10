Woodmont Investment Counsel Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Trust Company Of Virginia Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $495,126 as Shares Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 241,027 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 321,280 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 9,981 shares to 29,109 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,526 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton owns 1.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 496,508 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com owns 8.33 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology accumulated 62,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 49,719 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Professional Advisory Inc invested in 335,551 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.08M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc owns 28,782 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 91,258 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi stated it has 1,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsrs reported 0% stake. 8,685 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has invested 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jlb & Assoc reported 2.58% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.94M for 24.82 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares to 140,031 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).