Woodmont Investment Counsel Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Raised by $460,800 as Share Value Rose; Brighton Jones Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $592,553

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,718 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 3,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.97. About 2.99M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 7.52M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank Corp accumulated 179,687 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.56% or 9,914 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Management stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.33% or 3,000 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Appleton Ma reported 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mason Street Ltd Liability invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Foundation Advsrs owns 23,362 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Northrock Ltd reported 2,558 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers Trust reported 1,397 shares. Monetary Gp Incorporated holds 2.01% or 20,560 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv has 0.85% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 896,898 shares. Enterprise Financial Services holds 2,087 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Division has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 21,431 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,476 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares to 91,329 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 9,235 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 18,470 are held by Sigma Planning. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.58 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 1.03 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 29,700 shares. 6,000 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. American Interest Gru Incorporated accumulated 286,746 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 41,704 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 75,828 shares.