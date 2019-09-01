Woodmont Investment Counsel Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; S Muoio & Company Upped Stake in Gogo (GOGO)

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 621,707 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,538 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19.31 million shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited invested in 97,613 shares. Diversified Trust Co reported 174,358 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.66M shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 58,789 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 32,336 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.74% or 348,773 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 7,578 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% or 57,569 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intersect holds 1.73% or 75,931 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 11.18M shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 65,651 shares valued at $258,479 was bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C. $198,940 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was bought by JONES HUGH W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 169,578 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 23,826 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 85,528 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 179,226 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 24,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 875,785 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 12,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 36,021 shares. 400 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Llc. Spark Investment Lc accumulated 702,561 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Ameritas Invest invested in 5,004 shares or 0% of the stock.