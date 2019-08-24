Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $460,800; Carret Asset Management Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $445,000; Market Valuation Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 12.83M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 76.86M shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 21,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, a France-based fund reported 33,587 shares. 15,445 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Fin owns 3.45M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 1.21 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 67,125 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Principal Grp. Kentucky Retirement reported 31,850 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.11% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Advisory Net Lc holds 4,865 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.2% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 10,321 shares to 20,485 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,329 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST).

