Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $638,777; Pure Financial Advisors Holding In General Dynamics (GD) Was Increased

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 96,997 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 83,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Patrick Rucker: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,561 shares to 96,094 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

