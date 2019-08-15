Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Twitter (TWTR) by $460,800; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Its Position in Tesla (TSLA) by $6.37 Million as Stock Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 10.57M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 96.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 22,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224,000, down from 23,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.54% or $15.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 9.05M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Tesla is struggling to produce Model 3s on schedule. So Elon Musk is having the company work around the clock; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS IT IS UNKNOWN IF AUTO-PILOT TECHNOLOGY WAS BEING USED BY TESLA MODEL S AT TIME OF INCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 15/05/2018 – Leaked email says Tesla may have huge burst of Model 3 production this week; 18/05/2018 – Electrek: Tesla loses senior Autopilot manager to Lyft’s autonomous driving team; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s plunge could be ‘self-fulfilling’ prophecy for further declines, Morgan Stanley warns; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Net Model 3 Reservations Remained Stable Through 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Tesla: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Doug Field Takes Leave of Absence; 16/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production Again

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares to 22,020 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 88,295 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 294,762 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 78,974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.08% or 63,625 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company reported 0.65% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Greenwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,790 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 127 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.11% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Whittier Tru Com invested in 420 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 11 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp owns 3.20 million shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,837 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 1,175 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 2,191 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 187,811 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 731 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Citadel Lc accumulated 0.14% or 1.01 million shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 11,492 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 466,892 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 554 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,143 shares. Bessemer Group owns 76 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 1,808 shares. Mariner Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated has 10,060 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 37,908 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).