Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Twitter (TWTR) as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Increased by Trust Company Of Toledo Na

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 20.29 million shares traded or 51.23% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 14,985 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.58% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 3,496 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 45,253 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Llc. Hodges Management Inc owns 179,400 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 408 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.14 million shares. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.96M shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 71,542 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 1.01M shares. Royal London Asset owns 294,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 27,508 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Liability Company holds 19,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 4,022 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 0.73% or 9,762 shares. King Wealth holds 3.01% or 81,576 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Ltd reported 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fir Tree Cap LP reported 999,374 shares. 76,500 were reported by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,610 shares. Connable Office reported 49,322 shares. 10 reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C Wide Grp Inc Hldg A S holds 6.08% or 4.07M shares. Fragasso Group owns 42,202 shares. 346,100 were reported by Payden & Rygel. Hanson Mcclain reported 163,941 shares.

