Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) by $2.57 Million; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.52M market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 720,005 shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $490.33M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. COLELLA SAMUEL D also bought $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. Arkowitz David also bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. MERRIFIELD C ANN also bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares.

