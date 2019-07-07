Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $362,700 as Valuation Rose; Mariner Wealth Advisors Holds Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 345,949 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 84,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,162 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, up from 96,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.09M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,074 shares to 3,178 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,563 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares to 196,808 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).