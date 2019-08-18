Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $480,350 as Valuation Rose; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Its Stake in Visa (V) by $377,832

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 117,541 shares. Pinnacle Fincl, a Tennessee-based fund reported 75,760 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 42,480 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sensato Lc has 2.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 3.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 1.46% or 148,638 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 285,645 shares. 1,387 were accumulated by Founders Financial Securities Lc. Kessler Invest Gp Limited Com reported 2.34% stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 6,147 shares in its portfolio. 16,217 are owned by Telos Cap. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,049 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 1.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paloma Partners Management holds 0.06% or 16,724 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benefit From Visa’s Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock: Good Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare looks to raise nearly $5B – Houston Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Hikes Its Dividend 14% – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 35,549 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,564 shares. Capital Fund Sa owns 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 168,722 shares. Massachusetts Serv Comm Ma has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,605 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,180 shares. Cleararc owns 4,112 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Lc owns 1,580 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Utah Retirement Sys owns 51,514 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,661 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.