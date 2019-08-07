Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding; As Macys (M) Stock Declined, Todd Asset Management Decreased Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 533,629 shares traded or 38.51% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 470,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 44,254 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 514,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 7.00 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $146.63 million for 11.12 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

