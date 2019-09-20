Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) by $497,112 as Stock Price Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $28.83 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 188,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 99,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, down from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 372,477 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 15,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 254,961 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, up from 239,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 12.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Llc holds 5,616 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 170,614 shares stake. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 15,100 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Payden And Rygel owns 473,600 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold owns 149,282 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr reported 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everence Cap Inc owns 143,395 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Geode Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Round Table Svcs Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,079 shares. Private Cap Advisors reported 190,234 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.40 million shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Architects holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 47,126 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 60,750 shares to 365,034 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,950 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Fortive’s (NYSE:FTV) Share Price Deserve to Gain 35%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Movie Business Is A Strong Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 72,021 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57 shares. 3,500 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 249,121 shares. Fruth Inv owns 1,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 3,041 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 8 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,734 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability reported 7,145 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management Com invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fiduciary invested in 0.01% or 1,981 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Primecap Management Company Ca owns 4.15M shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc reported 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares to 776,919 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.