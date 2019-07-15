Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $4.95 Million; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Ametek (AME) by $610,900

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 21285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 427,047 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 884,194 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 14,242 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 2.48M shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.22% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 228,200 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Co invested in 601,862 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 110,976 shares. 61,550 are held by Cipher Limited Partnership. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 236,650 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 15,597 were accumulated by Zacks Management. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 388 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.01% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 273,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finance Services has 0.05% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares to 35 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,065 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 188,675 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 54,629 shares. Patten Group holds 95,036 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 125,336 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 288,008 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 0.02% or 24,339 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.20M shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.11% or 4.32 million shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 17,598 shares. Freestone Holdg Lc has 25,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,840 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 502,724 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,329 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock or 5,195 shares.