Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) Stake; American Capital Management Upped Its Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) Position

American Capital Management Inc increased Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 51,763 shares as Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 700,923 shares with $23.12M value, up from 649,160 last quarter. Healthcare Services Grp now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 366,550 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) stake by 97.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,051 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 200 shares with $48,000 value, down from 9,251 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) now has $120.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $274.48. About 852,659 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 100.84% above currents $21.41 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Healthcare Services Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HCSG) 18% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Healthcare Services Group Is Being Mauled Today – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Snap Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Healthcare Services Shares Plummet – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 11,170 shares to 474,280 valued at $106.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 1,100 shares. Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 69,718 shares. United Automobile Association has 67,047 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.46% or 905,781 shares. Waddell Reed Finance holds 996,362 shares. 19,211 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company. Cordasco Fincl Networks accumulated 643 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 181,449 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation accumulated 8,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 511,928 were accumulated by Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 90,924 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Prudential invested in 0% or 47,223 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 138,216 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Carroll holds 0% or 353 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.12 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.84% below currents $274.48 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 19. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $248 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsrs Inc reported 0.44% stake. South Street Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barometer Cap Management holds 0.96% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 60,914 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association owns 256,370 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 5,235 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Co reported 6,540 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Com invested in 10,080 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.04% or 7,620 shares. Ariel Lc reported 0.41% stake. Natixis Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 94,336 shares. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tdam Usa invested in 45,597 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 7,211 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors invested in 3,542 shares.