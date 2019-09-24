Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lifted Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Ensco PLC (ESV) Has 0.02 Sentiment

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 307.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 94,686 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 125,444 shares with $6.31M value, up from 30,758 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 5.65M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Ensco PLC (ESV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 4 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 174 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ensco PLC. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.47 million shares, down from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ensco PLC in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 164 Reduced: 10 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 8,561 shares to 96,094 valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 13,596 shares and now owns 32,950 shares. Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton owns 81,392 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 25,651 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 14,660 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 102,571 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc owns 1.56% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 125,444 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Company reported 347 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amg Natl Tru Savings Bank accumulated 74,611 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America holds 2,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argent has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 15,084 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Haverford accumulated 13,301 shares. Country National Bank & Trust invested in 300 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 21.73% above currents $45.47 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 27. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 19 report.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13.

The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 46.39% up from the average. Valaris plc (ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

