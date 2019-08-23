Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Us Bancorp De Holding in Costco Whsl (COST) Has Boosted by $1.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 6,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 527,613 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.76 million, up from 521,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $276.1. About 357,810 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 1.14M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 281,281 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 43,011 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt has 9,540 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 60,732 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 84,292 shares. Moors Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,008 shares. Cordasco Financial invested in 3,504 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hanson Doremus Inv owns 56,844 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 151,799 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 308,504 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 123,847 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 7,704 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares to 43,313 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 79,190 shares to 78,123 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 73,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Llc holds 25,767 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 13,320 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 11,525 were accumulated by Hartline Investment Corp. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.00M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 184,776 are held by Amp Invsts. Pitcairn stated it has 13,036 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Birinyi accumulated 0.16% or 1,500 shares. Hourglass Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 1,872 shares. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability holds 4,300 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 68,154 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 2,995 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,202 shares. Farmers Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).