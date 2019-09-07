Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Boeing Company (BA) Valuation Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Its Position

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & holds 54,370 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moody Commercial Bank Division reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 79,191 shares. Cap Ww holds 19.39M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 332,930 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 22,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4,472 shares. Northern invested in 10.77 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 635 shares. Georgia-based Rowland And Comm Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Invesco invested in 0.21% or 24.15M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 566,991 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Washington-based Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares to 22,020 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.