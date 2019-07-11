Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $480,350; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 3.91 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures; 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV AT ORION TOWNSHIP ASSEMBLY PLANT IN MICHIGAN; 24/04/2018 – GM: [KBS News Breaking News] Korea GM Labor & Management to Propose Wage and Collective Negotiation – ! $GM; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 2.1 PCT OF AVERAGE RETAIL FINANCE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR VS 2.3 PCT; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.10 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.02B for 6.71 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Llc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 415,628 shares stake. 16.44M were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Asset Advsr Lc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 144,130 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 146,147 shares. Coastline Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% or 239,918 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 43,107 shares. Eagle Cap Llc holds 20.40 million shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 957 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.89% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Evergreen Capital Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 307,383 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 2,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Natl Bank Division accumulated 251 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 302,193 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.13% stake. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.2% or 1.17 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 1.56 million shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,564 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 815 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.89 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 1,807 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 4,734 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate accumulated 11,460 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Morrow J William also sold $442,302 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Shares for $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M.