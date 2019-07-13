Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Southern Co (SO) Holding; 4 Analysts Covering Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. See Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) latest ratings:

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 92,301 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 106,565 last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Lc owns 287,993 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. At Financial Bank invested in 0.08% or 25,277 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 5.21 million shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 132,700 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma owns 123,836 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Lp holds 728,179 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 28,596 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Quantbot Tech L P holds 0.03% or 10,732 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 2.00M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity stated it has 66,425 shares. 83,848 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 413,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 46 shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 951,649 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 97.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity. CURTIS GEOFFREY M. had sold 8,835 shares worth $204,559.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Services owns 19,764 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 31,912 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 83,537 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.06% or 1.68 million shares. Cullinan Associate reported 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Davenport Company holds 0.03% or 42,243 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 428,713 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12.91M shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.17% stake. Hills Comml Bank holds 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,954 shares. 14,258 were accumulated by First Dallas. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 503,864 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,624 shares. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.37% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.