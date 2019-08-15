Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Has Upped by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 40,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 38,800 shares to 81,200 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).