Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position in Twitter (TWTR) as Market Valuation Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered by $940,000 Its Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company's stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 16.16 million shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd analyzed 23,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $209.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 4.62 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,329 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

