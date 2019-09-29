Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $638,777 as Stock Value Rose; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Holding In Oracle (ORCL) Was Has Raised

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 96,997 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 83,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,213 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 31,436 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 24,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Archford Strategies Llc has 43,871 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 18,478 shares. Orca Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 21,963 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Inc has 143,799 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com owns 3.89M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 89,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kbc Nv holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 853,784 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Texas-based Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whalerock Point Prtn Lc stated it has 11,097 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Yhb Advsrs Inc holds 0.54% or 71,303 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc reported 28,069 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,504 shares to 86,797 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,632 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

