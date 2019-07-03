Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Position; 5 Analysts Bullish TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)

Among 7 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TerraForm Power had 12 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) stake by 98.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 400 shares with $42,000 value, down from 24,913 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) now has $50.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.30 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

More notable recent TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Renewable Energy Stocks Could Have a Great Year – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Can Fully Power Its Dividend Growth Plan – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 591,011 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 19.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 04/04/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC TERP.O : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $13; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM STILL CONSIDERING REPOWERING WIND FARMS IN NY, HAWAII; 08/03/2018 – TerraForm Power FY17 Loss/Shr $1.65; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 21/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER – ON MAY 16, GOT NASDAQ LETTER INDICATING IT NO LONGER COMPLIED WITH A LISTING RULE DUE TO FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE ITS FORM 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TERP 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $102M, EX-RALEIGH OUTAGES IMPACT; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REQUIRES ADDED TIME TO COMPLETE STATEMENTS

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited accumulated 55,621 shares. 9,498 were reported by Pitcairn. The California-based L & S Advisors has invested 1.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Leuthold Limited Liability Corp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 74,893 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 46,100 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,775 shares. Tennessee-based Aldebaran has invested 2.86% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Co has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp holds 8,741 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,062 shares. Essex, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,595 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability invested in 2,479 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 40 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 3,012 shares to 69,401 valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 17,273 shares and now owns 196,808 shares. Invesco Actively Managd Etf was raised too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.