Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position as Shares Rose; Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stock Value Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Cut Position by $626,535

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 12,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 169,819 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 13,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 32,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 46,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 2.39 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust accumulated 20.49M shares. Wms Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,915 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Advsr Asset Incorporated owns 128,595 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Everence Mngmt has invested 0.59% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 7,637 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.36% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio. 100,875 are held by Asset Mngmt Inc. Regions Fincl invested 0.62% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 258,907 were reported by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co owns 37,300 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 47,204 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated holds 0.07% or 11,873 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Numerixs Technologies holds 2,500 shares.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool”, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 22,985 shares to 92,386 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 11,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (Call) (NYSE:TWI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 319,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,488 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$27.56, Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Inc reported 7,325 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 5,080 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Com reported 1.04% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Invesco reported 4.28 million shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 39,200 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 450,763 shares. 1,518 are owned by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc). Buckhead Cap Mngmt owns 19,660 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv owns 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 1,294 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Oppenheimer Asset reported 10,960 shares stake. Arbor Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.15% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).