Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake By $480,350; SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (SBFFF) Sellers Decreased By 54.18% Their Shorts

SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) had a decrease of 54.18% in short interest. SBFFF’s SI was 360,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 54.18% from 787,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 226 days are for SBM OFFSHORE NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s short sellers to cover SBFFF’s short positions. It closed at $16.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 43,313 shares with $5.65 million value, down from 47,008 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.13. About 309,216 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It has a 17.51 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production, storage, and offloading vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, FPSO liquefied natural gas vessels, turret mooring systems, brownfield and offshore loading terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. $31,024 worth of stock was bought by Elcan Patricia F on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.61 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 25.01% above currents $126.13 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.