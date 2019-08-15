Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Caredx (CDNA) Position By $362,700; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake By $416,000

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 48.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 12,379 shares with $390,000 value, down from 24,079 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $969.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 457,863 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 6,400 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 46,836 shares with $3.05M value, down from 53,236 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 761,431 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,325 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.91% or 765,912 shares. 19,165 are held by Brown Advisory. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Teton Advsr accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 49,801 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 59,900 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,372 shares. Gagnon Lc has invested 7.52% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Waddell And Reed reported 1.33M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt has 20,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 53,751 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 63.90% above currents $22.88 stock price. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Raymond James maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $4800 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 22 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi has invested 0.22% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 9,801 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 421,248 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 219,614 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 2.10M are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Bankshares Of Hawaii has 10,540 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 83,707 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 155,924 shares. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.2% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 600 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 7,464 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 93,689 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 55,167 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 26.32% above currents $53.83 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 97,659 shares to 304,976 valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 447,740 shares and now owns 776,340 shares. Atkore Intl Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.75M for 13.32 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.