Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Caredx (CDNA) Position by $362,700 as Shares Rose; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $435,575

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.97 million shares traded or 115.70% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Limited has invested 0.6% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Waddell And Reed holds 1.33 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 405,718 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 65,244 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 376,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 100 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 60 shares. Raymond James Finance Incorporated reported 61,639 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 59,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 45,132 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 44,664 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “CDNA INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “US Patent Office Issues New Transplant Patent to CareDx – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: PSX,E,EQT,COG – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca reported 18,323 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,025 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,164 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 100,074 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Town & Country Natl Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0.1% or 598,909 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 2,157 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 300 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd has 1.61% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,000 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Anchor Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 2,538 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 2.61M shares. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.19% or 4,475 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.