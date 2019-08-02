Woodmont Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP); Voya Investment Management Increases Position in Bce (BCE)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 55,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 147,401 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 92,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 15,936 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 2,753 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 214,172 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 12,839 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 0.59% or 220,733 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 9,400 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Victory Capital holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1.55 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 61,526 shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co reported 208,999 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 163,817 shares stake. South Dakota Council holds 0.02% or 18,400 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp, California-based fund reported 171,784 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 17,454 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 833,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,301 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 481,191 shares to 28,534 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 79,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,747 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).