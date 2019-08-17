Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Trimmed Position in Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) as Stock Value Were Volatile

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE FINANCED FROM CO’S INTERNAL RE; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – ECONOMIC FFO FOR QUARTER TOTALED NIS 0.87 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD QTRLY RENTAL INCOME FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 1.9%, AND TOTALED NIS 711 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares to 22,020 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,730 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.83% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,772 shares. Bluestein R H Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 12,837 shares stake. Crawford Counsel Incorporated has 19,600 shares. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 145,231 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.07M shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 53,316 shares. 1,673 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Com. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 689 shares. 17,458 are owned by Mairs &. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 390,287 shares. 800 were reported by Optimum Inv. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 358,774 shares.