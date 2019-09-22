Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $2.52 Million; Share Price Rose; Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5474.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 22,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 100.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 20,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 10,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.16M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 129,976 are owned by Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Llc. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 144 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc holds 10,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Manchester Cap accumulated 0.01% or 703 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 3,166 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 21,291 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.11% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Com reported 1,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,160 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 21,734 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STANLEY Security Gifts Veteran Brickyard 400 VIP Experience – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 10,660 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).