Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $659,982 as Stock Value Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 232,333 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.56 million, down from 236,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 4.78M shares traded or 87.21% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 250.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.04% or 1,156 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 91,458 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Van Strum Towne reported 0.81% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 621,406 shares stake. Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,448 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 6,740 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland And has 1.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Abner Herrman & Brock has 94,957 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0.15% or 38,630 shares. St Germain D J Co Incorporated owns 2,088 shares. Woodstock holds 25,948 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,180 shares to 42,049 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 112,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,423 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Fin Services Inc reported 1.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Personal Services reported 0.24% stake. Vanguard accumulated 54.10M shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.11% or 5,784 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 36,500 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A, a New York-based fund reported 25,415 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Coho Prtn Ltd stated it has 6,060 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 756,306 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,789 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc accumulated 0.15% or 6,700 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

