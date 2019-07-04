Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Stake In Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Was Has Upped; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Declined, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1387.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 564,903 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 14,500 shares valued at $1.99 million was sold by Hartnett John R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Limited has invested 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Markel has 230,000 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated reported 0.67% stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.31% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability New York holds 0.05% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 0.04% stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.31% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 5,504 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 1,731 shares. 545 are held by Cornerstone. First Business Service Incorporated accumulated 1,587 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,910 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 540,743 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 79,448 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.