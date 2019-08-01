Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Raised Stake in Dover (DOV) as Shares Declined; Curbstone Financial Management Position in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Decreased as Shares Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 2.55M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 349,852 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 5,026 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,054 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 360,039 were reported by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Moreover, Strategic Advsr Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Atwood & Palmer holds 220,571 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Liability holds 6,497 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Co reported 50,317 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.38% or 20,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 55,766 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc accumulated 22,411 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.77M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 14,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,171 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc owns 12,371 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.1% or 4,159 shares. Orrstown Svcs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,154 shares. 8,400 are owned by Quantres Asset Mngmt. Bessemer Group holds 0.48% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 1.34M shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 43,776 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 53,678 shares. Haverford holds 4,237 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Llc stated it has 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 2,450 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Management Incorporated. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.06% or 2.27 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 4,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 45 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Korea has invested 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713. Kloosterboer Jay L also sold $1.08 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).