Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Position in Fedex (FDX) Has Upped by $570,874; Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 135,566 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59 million, up from 132,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares to 141,993 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 187,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,282 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr reported 15,422 shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.02% or 1,251 shares in its portfolio. Profund Llc reported 4,498 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Llc holds 4,175 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 7,865 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Goelzer Inv stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 817,106 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Profit Mngmt Llc reported 6,616 shares stake. Stralem & owns 35,930 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,328 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).