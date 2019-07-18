Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Increased as Stock Declined; Ack Asset Management Holds Position in Pwr (PWR)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1974.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,991 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 1,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 850,649 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 billion, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 365,715 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $17.61B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,029 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen withdraws European application for Remicade biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, RHT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank holds 126,213 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,734 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 92,558 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 303,228 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cambridge Advsr has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group owns 1,567 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 3,030 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Management Inc. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated holds 0.64% or 7,927 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1St Source State Bank holds 3,746 shares. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 1.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 48,775 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Conning holds 235,534 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 32,296 shares.