Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Maintains Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP); Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $319,440

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 143,142 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82M, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 134,113 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 59,378 shares. Ally Financial reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Capital reported 7,959 shares stake. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,122 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 15,127 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Madison Investment owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 26,919 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 46,326 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.06% or 3,152 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Luther Capital Management holds 8,535 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 150 shares stake. Meridian Mgmt has 1.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moors And Cabot has 9,542 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 922 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,404 shares to 53,682 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,739 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 46,000 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management owns 3,462 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 19,449 are owned by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Fayez Sarofim, a Texas-based fund reported 985,490 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,510 shares. Generation Mngmt Llp owns 3.53% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3.02M shares. Shayne And Com Limited Com reported 7,126 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 16,963 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 31,352 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Llc invested in 0.14% or 3,809 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management reported 238,268 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 243,388 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt invested in 18,700 shares.

