Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $379,408 as Shares Rose; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 234,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.29M, down from 236,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 2.53 million shares traded or 35.12% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.46 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,410 shares stake. West Oak Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 14,442 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 362,051 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co, Oregon-based fund reported 19,061 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,236 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 24,240 shares. Moreover, Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 768 shares. Piedmont Investment invested in 0.94% or 126,418 shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Greenleaf Trust reported 0.04% stake. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 48,326 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.44% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 22,002 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 8,509 shares stake. Colonial Trust stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture and Chevron Win Innovation Award for System That Uses Digital Technology to Improve Worker Safety in Crane Operations – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Names Simon Eaves Group Chief Executive â€” Products, Succeeding Sander van ‘t Noordende – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services® – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Puts a Number on the Digital Payment Industry’s Threat to Banks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corp has 251,877 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 49,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 96 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 1,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 140,747 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 1.79M shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 14,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 230,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19.44 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg owns 110,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 268,703 shares.