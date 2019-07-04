Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $5.06 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Among 13 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 20 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. See Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 43,219 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 405,455 shares with $47.82M value, down from 448,674 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.51 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teva Presents Positive Results Showing Improvement in Disability and Quality of Life from the Phase IIIb FOCUS study of Fremanezumab in Adults with Migraine – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Announces Launch of 1% Sodium Hyaluronate in the United States – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Cap Lc has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.81% or 263,313 shares. Clark Estates owns 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,340 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 185,782 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company owns 806,122 shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260,904 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, West Chester Cap Advisors has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,789 shares. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,248 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.29M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 1.67% or 594,525 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 173,604 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,775 shares to 251,807 valued at $35.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 17,230 shares and now owns 160,984 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.