Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $385,632 as Share Price Rose; Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 14,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 27,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 563,787 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 3,449 shares. 87,063 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 8,873 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 16,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 54,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,362 shares stake. Element Mgmt Limited Com invested in 9,497 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Co stated it has 0.57% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 19,863 shares. 47,548 are owned by Legacy. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 583,957 shares in its portfolio. Proshare invested in 0% or 18,344 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58,366 shares to 60,684 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 10,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,826 shares, and has risen its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacira to Acquire MyoScience, Adding FDA-approved ioveraº System for Non-opioid Pain Control – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pacira BioSciences Announces Validation of EXPAREL Marketing Authorization Application from European Medicines Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira (PCRX) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wendell David Associate Inc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sequoia Ltd Llc owns 4,532 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Street Corp accumulated 0.16% or 20.19M shares. Advisors Asset has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South State reported 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,300 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,279 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 51,714 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 3,800 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares to 238,351 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.