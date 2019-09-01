Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $724,680; Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.28 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 72,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 26,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 99,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 218,152 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc analyzed 8,235 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88 million, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Fiserv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "NEFCU Moves to Fiserv to Accelerate Digital Transformation – Business Wire" on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

