Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered By $385,632 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Resonant (RESN) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 67,937 shares with $7.06M value, down from 71,681 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $51.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.39. About 467,905 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Resonant Inc (RESN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 12 sold and reduced positions in Resonant Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.32 million shares, up from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Resonant Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -6.76% below currents $120.39 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 3,650 shares to 238,351 valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 17,230 shares and now owns 160,984 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pension Serv reported 484,347 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 3,950 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.37% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). United Fire Group accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 8,741 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,150 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 1.24M shares. Haverford Tru Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Joel Isaacson Limited Com owns 2,458 shares. Fred Alger Inc accumulated 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Michigan-based Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.64% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Resonant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 111,338 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (RESN) has declined 45.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.5% of Resonant; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 Park City Capital Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 27/03/2018 – Resonant Received Net Proceeds of About $18.4 Million From Offering; 21/05/2018 – Resonant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Resonant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RESN); 06/03/2018 – RESONANT – CONFIRMED CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PARK CITY CAPITAL LLC OF ITS NOMINATION OF SIX INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – OneAmerica Launches Accelerated Underwriting with iPipeline’s New Resonant Solution; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Capital; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Cap LLC

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $95.52 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.